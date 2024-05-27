UZ innovations to curb vandalism of energy infrastructure

Sifelani Tsiko Innovations Editor

Five University of Zimbabwe researchers have won awards for coming up with new technological innovations that have the potential to curb vandalism and theft of critical energy infrastructure.

UZ has partnered the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) to find a lasting solution to the growing problem of vandalism within the energy sector.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister, Professor Amon Murwira last Friday honoured the prolific scientists behind some of the outstanding research that could potentially save ZETDC’s infrastructure worth millions of dollars.

Massive vandalism of infrastructure is crippling the power utility’s efforts to supply electricity as it struggles to replace stolen power lines, transformers and other critical components.

Said ZETDC acting managing director, Engineer Abel Gurupira, “ZETDC is pleased to partner with the University of Zimbabwe to develop sound solutions for energy infrastructure vandalism. We thank all innovators and participants who have contributed their expertise and ideas to address this critical challenge.

“Together, we are committed to finding sustainable multi-disciplinary approaches that will deter would-be offenders and protect Zimbabwe’s vital energy systems.”

Veteran researcher, Professor Jephat Chifamba and Primrose Mlambo won the first prize and a floating trophy for developing forensic security markings for easy identification of the ZEDTC assets, while Malvin Mahati and Prideson Chisadza came second for their electricity transformer anti-theft system device.

Engineer Peacewell Siabwanda won the third prize for developing a smart microcontroller-based substation monitoring and protection system.

The researchers were honoured at the UZ Innovation Hub.

All the winning innovators’ prototypes will receive further development support from UZ and ZETDC to enhance the practicality and implementation of the innovations.

“The role of higher education to implement effective strategies to safeguard our energy infrastructure and ensure a stable and secure energy future for Zimbabwe cannot be overstated,” said Prof Murwira.

“Our universities and research institutions are breeding grounds for innovative solutions. Through advanced research and development, we can devise cutting-edge technology and strategies to detect, prevent, and respond to acts of vandalism,” he said.

Over the years, ZETDC, the National Railways of Zimbabwe and telecommunications companies have lost infrastructure running into millions of dollars due to vandalism.

Vandalism in the energy and power sector not only leads to significant economic losses but also disrupts essential services and poses risks to public safety.

For ZETDC, theft of equipment and vandalism is reportedly chewing up more than US$2 million every year.

Last year alone, ZETDC recorded 1 569 cases of vandalism and theft, with 172 arrests being made. Thirty-three people were convicted.