Utilise 20 percent land quota, Govt tells youths 

Agriculture Reporter

THE Government has called on youths to make the most of their 20 percent land quota and join the agriculture value chain, as the country moves to reinvigorate the agriculture sector by taking on board young blood to replace the ageing farmer population.

Speaking at the 5th Diplomatic Youth Leadership and Agri-business conference held in Victoria Falls recently, Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Vangelis Haritatos urged youths to push to benefit from the 20 percent land quota that has been reserved for them.

“For the first time in the history of the land reform the youths have been mainstreamed into agriculture participation, so please take advantage of the new dispensation and access land,” the Deputy Minister said.

The Government through various portfolios such as the provincial youth integrated hubs and the youth desk is aiming to promote the youth demography.

Dep Min Haritatos highlighted that young people were an important demographic unit for this country, much like any other country on the African continent adding that harnessing them into development in general and agricultural development in particular, was crucial for economic development.

The Government is mainstreaming the adoption of business principles in agriculture in a move that can transform the agriculture sector into a multi-billion-dollar economy.

“Youth thrust and mind-set must be anchored on seeking and exploiting entrepreneurial opportunities in agriculture, youth should choose which part of the agriculture value chain they want to participate in,” he said.

The Government has strategically remodelled the capital sourcing environment to bolster production and agriculture start-ups.

“I have often said, you do not have to own land in order to do business on land. The Government is refining the model for youth entry into agriculture so that it is based on one’s ability to produce,” Dep Min Haritatos commented.

The Government has also opened opportunities for non-collateral lending for agriculture through the National Enhanced Agriculture Productivity Scheme and the recently launched Agricultural Finance Cooperation (AFC).

Dep Min Haritatos added: “I am pleased to note that young people have now realised the importance of diversifying their enterprises to include agriculture. This fully defines the vital role played by agricultural value chain in employment creation and enhancement of livelihoods for our youth.”

He pointed out that his Ministry was creating an enabling environment for youth participation and to thrive as businesswomen and men in agriculture.

The country’s demography is made up of 60 percent youths, which represents a large number of the productive population and with the agriculture sector considered as strategic in terms of high employment opportunities with most production systems labour intensive, it is vital to support efforts to create an enabling environment for their participation in the entire agriculture value chain.