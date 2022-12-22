Use roadworthy vehicles to save lives: Minister

Human and vehicular traffic has increased in the Harare central business district this festive season. - Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

Transport operators and private motorists have been warned against using vehicles that are not roadworthy after it has been observed that most road traffic accidents are caused by defective vehicles.

If such vehicles are seen on the road, owners would be arrested and the vehicles impounded.

In a statement yesterday, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, also urged motorists to rest when tired, to curb fatigue.

“As we approach the festive season, it is critical to note that there will be an inevitable increase in travel, as many of us will want to commemorate the holidays with family and friends,” said Minister Mhona.

“Motorists are urged to make their holiday journeys safer and smarter by preparing well and making the right choices.

“This is a special time of the year and a significant time for our nation, and no holiday should be marred by road carnage that can be circumvented through simple adherence to road rules.”

Minister Mhona said on average 2 000 people die in Zimbabwe annually, while about 8 600 are injured in road accidents.

“This sadly translates to 153 lives lost per month or five lives lost whilst 24 are injured daily. I would like to make a petition to operators of public service vehicles and private motorists not to use faulty, imperfect and unroadworthy vehicles as some road traffic accidents are caused by defective vehicles.

“Operators and motorists are also strongly urged to take measures to curb driver fatigue and avoiding embarking on long journeys without proper rest and preparation.

“Collectively, we can reduce road carnage. Drivers should stick to regulated speed limits, as speeding is one of the major causes of fatal road crashes.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs and substance abuse is a serious punishable offence and is totally unacceptable. It is our responsibility not only as motorists, but as travellers to preserve the sanctity of life by being law abiding citizens who practice a high degree of care,” he said.

Drivers were implored to be extra cautious and adhere to all the traffic regulations to reduce road accidents.

Police and officials from the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) will participate in joint enforcement operations throughout the holiday period.

Added Minister Mhona: “I would therefore want to urge all our road users to observe traffic laws as well as Covid-19 safety protocols set by the World Health Organisation and our Government.”

All passengers in public vehicles are required to wear face masks and transport operators have been directed to ensure their employees are vaccinated against Covid-19.