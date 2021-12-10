USAID Provides Support in Response to Deteriorating Food Security and Nutrition in Angola

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced a Declaration for Humanitarian Need, which includes the initial provision of $100,000 in humanitarian assistance, for southern Angola to help meet immediate needs in communities grappling with the worst drought in 40 years that has led to further food insecurity and deteriorating nutrition.

This funding will support partners in providing nutritional supplementary foods to displaced people facing malnutrition in southern Angola. More than 1.5 million people in southern Angola’s Cunene, Huila, and Namibe provinces—nearly 60 percent of the provinces’ population—are projected to face crisis and emergency levels of acute food insecurity between October 2021 and March 2022, and approximately 114,000 children are expected to need treatment for acute malnutrition by February 2022.

This support builds on $1 million in support to provide critical nutrition screening services, as well as ready-to-use therapeutic foods for malnourished children, through the end of 2021. USAID staff based in the region and in Washington, DC, will continue to monitor the situation in close coordination with the U.S. Embassy in Angola and humanitarian partners in the region to determine needs and any additional assistance.

