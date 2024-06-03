US$720k robbers face fresh charges

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Two suspected robbers, who were involved in the US$720 000 money heist at a financial institution earlier this year, are back in the dock on fresh charges of robbing an iPhone cellphones dealer.

Tafadzwa Richard Marondera (21) and Luke Zinyengere (28) last Friday appeared before Harare senior magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa charged with robbery.

The duo, which is already on remand pending trial, was denied bail.

They were advised to approach the High Court and ordered to return to court on June 13.

The complainant in this matter is Tinashe Kelvin Leon Chikove.

Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that on January 22 at around 8pm, Marondera and Zinyengere and their accomplices still at large robbed Chikove, who is a second-hand cell phones dealer at Ximex Mall, Harare.

The pair went to Chikove’s place of residence armed with a 22 rifle and a Mod 92 Pistol and they waylaid him as he was coming from town.

Chikove arrived driving a bue Honda Fit in the company of Tinotenda Gatsi and the accused persons confronted him at the gate.

The court heard, they also ordered both of them to surrender bags containing iPhone cellphones and Gatsi complied by handing over one bag with different types of iPhone cellphones.

They went further to assault Chikove and stole a bag containing two iPhone 15 plus cellphones, an iPhone 13 ProMax, iPhone 14 ProMax, 2 x iPhone 13, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 13 ProMax, iPhone 14 Pro and an iPhone 14 cellphone.

It is understood that Chikove tried to fight back, but the accused persons fired shots and missed.

They dragged Chikove for about 90 metres from the main gate and shot him on the left thigh before they disappeared from the scene.

He alerted his friends who escorted him to ZRP Hatfield, where he filed a report.

The police attended the scene and recovered 4 x 9mm spent blank cartridges cases, 2 x .22mm LR spent blank cartridges cases, 1 x 9mm live blank cartridge and 1 x 22mm LR live cartridge.

Chikove was referred to Mbuya Dorcas Hospital for medical treatment and he was later transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.