US$6 million project for Limpopo River Basin launched

Trust Freddy Herald Correspondent

Zimbabwe and three other Southern African countries have launched a US$6 million Global Environment Facility (GEF) funded transboundary project for sustainable development in the Limpopo River Basin.

The project is being implemented in the Limpopo basin for four years from 2023-2027, through a US$6 million grant from GEF.

Last Thursday, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement, Dr Anxious Masuka and his counterparts from Botswana, Mozambique and South Africa officially launched the “Integrated Transboundary River Basin Management for the Sustainable Development of the Limpopo River Basin (UNDP-GEF Limpopo project)”.

The Global Water Partnership Southern Africa is providing technical support.

The Ministers pledged to ensure that the project, which aims to uplift the living standards of the basin’s population and conserve the basin’s resources and ecosystem services, is a success and signed a document committing themselves.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Masuka said the project would benefit the people in the basin.

“Our people are at the centre of the development that we seek to improve in the Limpopo basin and, therefore, we look forward to making sure that people fully benefit from this important project,” he said.

The ministers also agreed to prepare and adopt the Limpopo Transboundary Diagnostic Analysis (TDA) and a Strategic Action Plan (SAP), which will guide the development and management of the Limpopo basin.

In addition, the four countries also agreed to advance conjunctive management of surface and groundwater through effective institutional arrangements and policy measures as well as ensuring that flood and drought management in the Limpopo basin is improved and related risks mitigated.

South Africa Minister for Water and Sanitation, Mr Senzo Mchunu pledged Member States’ commitment to working with all partners in implementing the project.

“We are looking forward to executing the project so that those who came after us can inherit it and take it forward,” he said.

Minister of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources for Mozambique, Dr Carlos Alberto Fortes Mesquita said, “The project will go a long way in promoting sustainable development in the basin.”

A representative from Botswana, Mr. Nchidzi Mmolawa underscored the key role that continued unity, among the four LIMCOM countries, plays in the success of the project.

“Our population is highly dependent on the Limpopo for socio-economic. It is, therefore, important for us to collectively work together for the good of our communities,” Mr Mmolawa said.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Global Water Partnership Southern Africa (GWPSA), who are respectively the implementing and executing agencies of the project, funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) also pledged full support to the project.

“The UNDP acknowledges and commends the collaborative efforts of all the national governments, LIMSEC, the GWPSA, technical tasks team and all partners involved in bringing the project to fruition,” said Ms Deshni Pillay, the Nature, Climate and Energy Portfolio Manager at UNDP.

Mr Alex Simalabwi, Executive Secretary for GWPSA-Africa said the Limpopo River Basin is pivotal to the development of southern Africa.

“The UNDP-GEF project, which GWPSA is proud to have been requested by the Member States to execute, represents a collective effort by government institutions, communities, women and youth groups, private sector and other key stakeholders dedicated to the restoration of water, land, and the sustainable and long-term prosperity for all in the Limpopo River Basin,” Mr Simalabwi said.

The project will also strengthen transboundary cooperation and management of water resources and associated ecosystems for improved water security, climate change resilience and sustainable livelihoods.