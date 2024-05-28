US$48 000 bill for Warriors’ supporters

Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association (ZNSSA) is planning to send at least 200 fans to South Africa to rally behind the Warriors when they plunge into battle against Lesotho and South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers.

Zimbabwe will host Lesotho at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on June 7 before squaring up against old rivals South Africa at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on June 11.

Although there are millions of Zimbabweans living in South Africa, the ZNSSA believes local fans should be given a chance to watch their national team in action.

Currently, Zimbabwe has no stadium that is fit to host international matches and that is why their home match against Lesotho will be played in Johannesburg.

The ZNSSA has already started mobilizing funds for the trip to South Africa, with blessings from ZIFA.

About US$48 000 is required to cater for the 200 fans.

“We are appealing for funds to transport at least 200 national team supporters to South Africa for the senior men national team games against Lesotho and South Africa on the 7th and 11th of June, 2024.

“We have come up with a budget of US$48 000 to cover the costs of the two matches,” said Joseph Mutawu, ZNSSA secretary general.

“We will need US$30 000 for transport and US$18 000 for food and accommodation,” he added.ZIFA chief executive officer, Yvonne Mapika Manwa has hailed the ZNSSA for coming up with the initiative.

“These matches are pivotal for our team’s aspirations, and the unwavering support of our fans is vital in creating an encouraging atmosphere for our players,” said Manwa.

She added: “Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association is committed to rallying behind our team, ensuring our presence is felt and our voices are heard.

“To make this a reality, they are seeking financial assistance to cover travel, accommodation, and logistical costs.”

Zimbabwe are in Group C alongside Rwanda, Nigeria, South Africa, Lesotho, and Benin.

They have two points from two draws against Rwanda and Nigeria.

Rwanda tops the group with four points.