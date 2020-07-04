US$30k stolen from car

Crime Reporter

A worker from a Bulawayo-based hardware allegedly lost US$30 000 to thieves after parking a vehicle he was using to deliver the cash to the bank, at a supermarket in the central business district on Tuesday morning.

Police said the circumstances in which the cash was stolen were suspicious and they have since launched investigations to ascertain what transpired.

The employee had been sent by one of the directors of the hardware located in the Belmont area of Bulawayo.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“We are investigating a case in which cash amounting to US$30 000 was stolen from a parked motor vehicle in Bulawayo CBD on June 30, 2020, at about 0800 hours. The complainant had parked his vehicle and entered a supermarket to buy some foodstuffs,” he said.

A report made to the police suggests that when the employee was given the money to take it to a local bank, he stashed it in a khaki envelope and placed it on the dashboard of a Toyota IST he was using. On his way, he parked the vehicle at a supermarket before returning to the vehicle 10 minutes later and discovered that the cash had been stolen in unclear circumstances.

However, police are sceptical about the circumstances under which the money disappeared.

“It is a suspicious case because it is not clear how the money was stolen and police are still investigating the case. We would like, however, to urge company executives to ensure that their money is transported by reputable security companies that provide escort to the bank to avoid such incidents,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

The employee has since been questioned by the police as part of the ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, four people were arrested in Kutama, Zvimba District, on Monday after they were found in possession of household goods believed to have been stolen from four different houses in the area.

The suspects were arrested while trying to transport the loot to Harare.

Asst Comm Nyathi said property valued at US$12 321 was recovered after police operatives disguised as passengers in a pick-up truck going to Harare, offered a lift to the house breakers.

The suspects loaded the stolen property from four different homes into the pick-up truck and were eventually arrested.