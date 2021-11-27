US$3 million casino opens

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Deputy Minister Ruth Mavhunga Maboyi (second from left) flanked by Sunday Crew Casino director Rose Huang and Lotteries and Gambling Board chair Mrs Euginia Chidhakwa during a demonstration on how the game is played during the official opening of the casino in Chisipite, Harare, yesterday. — Picture: Memory Mangombe)

Kudzaishe Muhamba Herald Reporter

A Chinese investor has opened a casino in Harare’s Chisipite suburb with over 200 locals set to secure jobs. Over US$3 million was invested in the casino project dubbed “Sunday Crew” which has been described by stakeholders as a boost for the local tourism industry.

The owner of the Sunday Crew Casino Mrs Huang Rose said they were looking forward to working with Zimbabweans and participating in development.

“We have a Zimbabwean human resource manager as a way of making sure we cater for our employees’ needs by all means and also follow the labour laws.

“We are very honoured to participate in the economic development of Zimbabwe and to bring Chinese investment to Zimbabwe. During the construction of the casino, we received a lot of support from the Government and people of Zimbabwe, which made us feel the profound friendship between the people of China and Zimbabwe,” she said

Local resident Takudzwa Nyanda said she was grateful to the investors for picking the area which previously did not have such facilities.

“I want to thank the investors for spearheading the development. It has opened opportunities for jobs,” she said.

Eunice Goremusandu said: “It’s a nice place that can help people unwind after a busy day.” A musician, Mwenje Matole, appreciated the government’s efforts to create good relations with other nations which were bringing investment into the country

“It is so helpful to be working with other countries as no one can stand on his own. Through these initiatives, the lives of our people are improved.” Officially opening the casino, the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Ruth Mavhunga said the ministry had approved commercial casino gambling primarily because they saw it as a tool for economic growth.

“The greatest perceived benefits are that it increases employment, greater tax revenue to the State and local governments, and growth in local retail sales.

“It is a testament to the reality that indeed Zimbabwe is open for business. The world over lotteries and gaming are viewed as important contributors to the development of economies. They help Governments to provide for their people,” she said

“This event rightly directs into the thinking of President Mnangagwa who is committed to ensuring that we better the lives of our people. There is no better way to do this than to ensure that such a development trajectory is supported.”

Acting chairperson of the Lotteries and Gaming Board Dr Eugenia Chidhakwa said it was very important project as it was a recreational activity which the people of Zimbabwe needed to relax after working long hours. “When we are opening an institution of this nature, we are guided by our Lotteries and Gaming Act. We are also guided by the frameworks that we come up with and all inspections would have been done so that we meet the requirements of the law,” she said.