US$2m found in Türkiye quake rubble

ANKARA. – A rescue team in Gaziantep, southern Türkiye, discovered over US$2 million in cash stashed away by a victim of the recent earthquake that hit the region.

On Friday, rescue workers in the earthquake-affected city of Gaziantep, Turkey made an unexpected discovery while working to save lives and retrieve bodies from the rubble. The firefighting teams, part of the Gaziantep municipality, found over US$2 million hidden beneath the wreckage of a collapsed building.

The building in question, the “Aisha Muhammad Polat” site in Gaziantep, was destroyed by two major earthquakes that struck Kahramanmaraş in southern Türkiye. The firefighters were conducting search and rescue activities when they found the large sum of money next to one of the victims who they pulled from under the rubble.

According to reports in Turkish media, the rescue team immediately documented the cash using their mobile phone cameras before putting it into a black bag. They then handed the bundles of money over to the police.

The death toll from the quake that shook both nations stands at over 46 ooo lives lost, in what the Turkish President, Recep Erdogan, has described as “the disaster of the century.” –mandynews.com