US$2,7 million ZB Bank robbers jailed 30 years

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Three men who committed a fake robbery involving US$2,7 million from ZB Bank in Chinhoyi in 2021 have been sentenced to 30 years in prison by Harare regional Magistrate Mr Clever Tsikwa.

Shadreck Njowa, the former internal security manager for cash-in-transit, who was the mastermind of the robbery, Tendai Zuze and Neverson Mwamuka today have been convicted of robbery charges.

Mr Tsikwa initially sentenced each one of them 10 years’ imprisonment before suspending two years on condition of good behaviour.

They are to serve an effective eight years each behind bars.