US$238 000 theft: Guard faces more charges

Owen Muteeri, a security guard who appeared in court last week for being involved in a US$238 000 robbery, arrives at the Harare Magistrates Courts escorted by a detective to face fresh charges yesterday. – Picture: Lee Maidza

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A security guard who made headlines last week for allegedly helping a gang that stole US$238 000 from the premises he was guarding, was back in court yesterday facing fresh charges of conspiring to commit robbery.

Owen Muteeri (28) was remanded in custody pending his bail ruling today by Harare regional magistrate Mr Donald Ndirowei.

Prosecuting, Mr Anesu Chirenje alleged that Muteeri conspired with his accomplices, who are still at large, to rob Online Logistics.

Muteeri’s accomplices were armed with unidentified pistols and manhandled two security guards, before tying them with shoelaces and a rope from one of the security guard’s hat.

They then went on to remove burglar bars from the reception office and entered the block where they broke into the offices of the accountant and directors’ and ransacked them.

The gang broke into another workshop where they stole a CCTV DVR and a Samsung M33 cellphone belonging to one of the security guards.

They then proceeded to the next yard where Muteeri is a security guard and they stole US$238 000 after using grinders to force open the safe where the cash was being kept.

When the gang executed the robbery, they told the guards that their intention was to rob Online Logistics, and Muteeri was given US$5 000 as his share. On arrest he helped police recover US$2 700. Muteeri has already been granted bail on his first charge of unlawful entry.