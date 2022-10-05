US$20 million for small holder irrigation schemes

Finance and Economic Development Minster, Professor Mthuli Ncube (right) and Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka (left) signing a Memorandum of Understanding during the official launch of the smallholder irrigation schemes financing using International Monetary -SDR Funds in Harare today.- Picture: Memory Mangombe

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Ministries of Finance and Economic Development and that of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the disbursement of US$20 million to small holder irrigation schemes across the country.

The MoU for the Small Holder Irrigation Infrastructure Development Fund was signed by Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube and his Agriculture counterpart Dr Anxious Masuka on Wednesday morning.

The facility is being funded from US$ 958 million Special Drawing Rights the country was allocated by the International Monetary Fund as part of US$650 billion it released to member countries to mitigate against the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.