US$20 million for small holder irrigation schemes

The Herald
Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter
The Ministries of Finance and Economic Development and that of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the disbursement of US$20 million to small holder irrigation schemes across the country.
The MoU for the Small Holder Irrigation Infrastructure Development Fund was signed by Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube and his Agriculture counterpart Dr Anxious Masuka on Wednesday morning.
The facility is being funded from US$ 958 million Special Drawing Rights the country was allocated by the International Monetary Fund as part of US$650 billion it released to member countries to mitigate against the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.