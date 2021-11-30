US$1million fraud trial hits snag

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

The trial of builder George Katsimberis who is facing allegations of defrauding a local land developer of close to US$1million has hit another setback after his new lawyers requested transcripts of previous court proceedings.

Katsimberis was recently dumped by his lawyer Tendai Biti. The accused allegedly duped a local property developer of close to US$1 million in a joint venture to build cluster houses in Borrowdale, Harare.

His new lawyers, Charles Warara and Mr Harrison Nkomo, told the court that they wanted the State to furnish them with three transcripts of the previous court proceedings to enable them to prepare their defence. Katsimberis recently had his application for exception dismissed.

Harare magistrate Mrs Letwin Rwodzi deferred the matter to December 16 for trial commencement.