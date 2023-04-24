US$1,5million fraudster arrested at court

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Suspected fraudster James Landon who allegedly sent threatening messages to a complainant in a matter he is accused of fraud involving US$1,5 million was today arrested at the Harare Magistrate Court following a warrant of arrest issued against him on April 17.

Landon was arrested while hiding in the court’s car park.

Landon is accused of duping Nyasa Air Charter represented by Adam Woodington in a botched aircraft service partnership deal.

In the last sitting, the prosecution filed an application for the revocation of bail for violating a court order against Landon after it was established that he was interfering with State witnesses.