  • Today Mon, 24 Apr 2023

US$1,5million fraudster arrested at court

US$1,5million fraudster arrested at court James Landon

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Suspected fraudster James Landon who allegedly sent threatening messages to a complainant in a matter he is accused of fraud involving US$1,5 million was today arrested at the Harare Magistrate Court following a warrant of arrest issued against him on April 17.

Landon was arrested while hiding in the court’s car park.

Landon is accused of duping Nyasa Air Charter represented by Adam Woodington in a botched aircraft service partnership deal.

In the last sitting, the prosecution filed an application for the revocation of bail for violating a court order against Landon after it was established that he was interfering with State witnesses.

You Might Also Like

/
  • WhatsApp chat with an ex-lover breaks yo... Crime & Courts

    WhatsApp chat with an ex-lover breaks yo...

    Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent A young couple’s marriage is on the rocks after the man discovered some intimate chats his wife was having with her ex-lover. This angered the husband who then allegedly assaulted his wife, leaked the intimate chats to all her relatives and friends and later damaged her phone. Llody Kudzai Mushinye (27) […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments