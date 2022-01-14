US$1 million fraud suspect in court

The Herald

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

Harare magistrate Mrs Letween Rwodzi has dismissed a request for a longer remand in the matter involving builder George Katsimberis who is facing fraud allegations.

Katsimberis’s lawyer Mr Charles Warara had requested a longer remand arguing that it would give him time to prepare their defence.

He also applied for all records of proceedings in the case which he said would be useful in his preparation for defence.

Mrs Rwodzi deferred the matter to February 7.

Katsimberis who was dumped by Tendai Biti allegedly duped a local property developer of close to US$1 million in a joint venture to build cluster houses in Borrowdale Harare.

It is alleged that after signing an agreement, Katsimberis built the showroom without an approved Harare City Council plan and did not use recommended construction material.

