US$1 gate charges for Chibuku Super Cup final

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League have reduced gate charges for the Chibuku Super Cup final between Herentals and Bulawayo Chiefs to $1.

The final is set to take place at Barbourfields in Bulawayo on November 20.

And, in a bid to lure the spectators, who have somehow become apathetic when it comes to domestic football, PSL announced the price structure showing that fans will pay US$1 for the rest of ground and US$2 to access the VIP stand.

The VVIP is strictly by invitation. Normal ticket prices for the PSL matches this season have been pegged at US$3 for the rest of ground, US$5 for the Grand Stands and US$10 for the VVIP.

The league’s management may also have considered reducing the ticket prices to woo neutrals since both finalists Herentals and Chiefs do not command huge fan bases, compared to the traditional giants.

PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare said there will also be musical entertainment at the match venue headlined by Iyasa Dance group.