Breaking News
Government clears quarantine centres

Government clears quarantine centres

Another 285 returnees went home yesterday after testing negative for Covid-19 in mandatory quarantine facilities, ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

US stocks open sharply lower

12 Jun, 2020 - 00:06 0 Views
0 Comments
US stocks open sharply lower

The Herald

Wall Street stocks opened sharply yesterday after another spike in US jobless claims amid worries over rising coronavirus cases in some states that have reopened their economies.

About 35 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 26 138,71, down 3,2 percent, or about 850 points.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 2,7 percent to 3 105,14, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 2,1 percent to 9 811,49. The Nasdaq has closed at records the last three days amid a major rally by US stocks following their March plunge. But some analysts believe traders have overestimated the likely economic rebound following coronavirus shut-downs. Despite moves to reopen businesses nationwide, another 1,54 million US workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, the Labour Department reported, bringing the total initial claims since the shut-downs began in mid-March to 44,2 million. The figure was lower than last weekâ€™s jobless claims, but a gloomy reminder of the headwinds facing the US economy. â€” AFP.

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting