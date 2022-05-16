US soccer refs arrange ‘fouls’ to fit in TV commercials

The Rhodesia Herald,

May 16, 1967

A YORKSHIRE-BORN referee, Mr P. Rhodes, said today that 11 out of 12 “fouls” he gave in a televised soccer match were false and were to allow the Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) to fit in its commercials.

The match, played yesterday in the North America National Professional League, was between Toronto Falcons and Pittsburg Phantoms.

Mr Rhodes said that before a televised game, he visits the dressing-rooms to tell the players to deliberately lie down or stage a protest when he blows his whistle.

He carries an electronic unit and a smaller receiver strapped to his back during games. When he hears three pips and the producer’s voice saying “Commercial coming up”, he stops play.

Mr Rhodes said all the players co-operate. “It gives them a breather and at the same time it is making money for the league.”

The maximum number of commercial breaks during a televised match is 10.

But an American referee in a recent match in Los Angeles was so distracted by the booing of the crowd that he forgot to listen to his receiver, and called only three “commercial” fouls.

Mr Rhodes said: “I don’t think he’s around anymore.” – Iana Reuter.

LESSONS FOR TODAY