US rapper Takeoff shot dead

ATLANTA. – Takeoff, a member of the rap group Migos, was fatally shot and killed at a party held at a Houston bowling alley early yesterday, media reports said.

A representative of the rapper told the Associated Press that Takeoff, 28, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed.

TMZ cited law enforcement sources and multiple witnesses in reporting Takeoff’s death. Two other people were wounded, the reports said.

A second member of Migos – Quavo, 31, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall – was at the party but not hurt, Rolling Stone reported.

A third member, Takeoff’s cousin Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was not there.

The influential hip hop trio from the Atlanta area is known for its singles “Bad and Boujee” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “MotorSport” and “Walk It Talk It.”

Grief over the death of Takeoff, an Atlanta native, flooded the internet in the hours after the first reports emerged. – Reuters