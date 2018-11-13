US quartet on debut project

Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Senior Arts Reporter

Having been in the diaspora for the last four years seeking greener pastures, a group of young Zimbabwean musicians have teamed up to form a gospel group ‘Closer’.

The quartet namely Tendekai Mano, Josh Chiweda, Rollins Mubaiwa and Nigel Barangiro who have been backing vocalist for Sebastian Magacha and Zimpraise choir will kickstart their career with a single Vimba Naye to be released this Friday.

The single is part of their debut six track album “The Worship Experience” – a project based on their personal and work experience in the local music sector.

In an interview with Herald Insight, group spokesperson, Rollins Mubaiwa said he was happy with the project.

“Our first single is set for release this Friday and that is the beginning of a new journey. We are not new to music though as we have been backing vocalists for Magacha and Zimpraise choir. The single will market the album which we are launching this December. We are grateful of the experiences we had, having been working with renowned artistes back home,” he said

Mubaiwa said their single was inspired by their families.

“We left Zimbabwe to pursue different careers but music remains our passion. So far we are officially four (members) but planning to have more diaspora friends joining our group. After the album launch we hope to come and perform in Zimbabwe as most of our fan-base is rooted there. The good thing about our group is that we are not only musicians but we write too hence on the forthcoming album each one had a share in the composition of the songs,” he said.

Mubaiwa said it’s hard to penetrate the music industry in their best country, United States.

Closer is also working on videos for the album.

“You know how it is in United States, hence our gospel music is appealing to most Zimbabweans and the market is little considering that it is a foreign country,” he said.