US charges Honduran president’s brother with drug conspiracy

NEW YORK. – A brother of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has been charged in the US with scheming to bring tonnes of cocaine into the country.

Federal prosecutors in New York announced drug conspiracy and other charges against Antonio “Tony” Hernandez on Monday. He has previously denied involvement in any illegal activities.

The former Honduran congressman was appearing in court in Miami, where he was arrested on Friday. His lawyer’s name wasn’t immediately available.

An indictment accuses the 40-year-old Tony Hernandez of being “a large-scale drug trafficker” so involved in the cocaine trade that the drug was sometimes stamped with his initials.

The trial of the infamous Mexican drug lord and escape artist Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman began in New York on Tuesday. Guzman’s wife was seen leaving the courthouse after the proceedings.

The indictment says he arranged for heavily armed security – sometimes including Honduran police – for drug shipments and paid and took bribes to smooth the flow of drugs and money. – AP