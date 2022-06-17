US-based businesswoman in court for theft

Talent Chimutambgi Herald Reporter

A 53-year-old United States-based businesswoman has appeared in court charged with theft of trust property as defined in section 113(2) (d) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 after she allegedly stole US$30 000.

Rowesayi Dendere who appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda last Thursday, was granted $20 000 bail and ordered to surrender two passports, an American and a Zimbabwean one.

Dendere will be back in court on July 17.

The complainant in the matter is Martin Chivandarikwa.

It is the state’s case that Dendere allegedly received $50 000 from Chivandarikwa’s mother, who is based in the United States, to pass on to Chivandarikwa. Dendere then allegedly asked a colleague to give Chivandarikwa $20 000 only and converted the rest to personal use.

Upon confrontation by the complainant, Dendere failed to account for the balance and became evasive.

Chivandarikwa filed a report with the police and detectives pounced on Dendere who had already purchased tickets to leave Zimbabwe for her permanent base in the United States.

Anesu Chirenje appeared for the state.