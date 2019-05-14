UPDATED: Two die as Vimbai Tsvangirai battles for life after accident

An image doing the rounds on social media shows the wreckage of the purported vehicle Vimbai Tsvangirai was travelling in.

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Two MDC Alliance officials were killed when a car belonging to the late MDC- T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai’s daughter, Vimbai, was involved in a head on collision near truckers Inn just outside Kwekwe last night.

Mrs Tsvangirai-Java who is also Member of Parliament for Glen View South was said to have sustained serious injuries together with another unidentified occupant.

Mrs Tsvangirai-Java is reportedly admitted at the Avenues clinic in Harare.

There are, however, conflicting reports on Mrs Tsvangirai-Java’s condition with Midlands based MDC Alliance national organiser, Mr Amos Chibaya saying she is stable while the party’s spokesperson Mr Jacob Mafume said she is battling for her life.

Mr Chibaya identified the two deceased as Paul Rukanda, who was Mrs Tsvangirai-Java’s campaign manager and Tafadzwa Mhundwa, Mrs Tsvangirai-Java’s relative who was also an active party member.

“We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident which took the lives of two of our cadres. We are in prayers with the bereaved families,” he said.

Mr Chibaya said Mrs Tsvangirai-Java and company were coming from a party meeting in Bulawayo when the accident occurred.

“We had a meeting in Bulawayo where we are conducting provincial caucuses with candidates presenting their manifestos and they were on their way to Harare when they were involved in the accident,” he said.

Kwekwe’s Assistant District Administrator, Mr Clemence Muduma who was one of the first people to arrive at the scene said the Mrs Tsvangirai-Java was trapped together with the other occupants in the vehicle for close to 30 minutes.

“I called the fire fighters after efforts to retrieve them failed. The fire fighters came after about 30 minutes, and one person was confirmed dead by the police at the scene while the other is said to have died on admission to hospital,” he said.

Police in the Midlands confirmed the accident and said the crash was as a result of an overtaking error by the driver of a Toyota Mark X which was driving towards Kwekwe.

More to follow…