Lynn Munjanja Herald Correspondent

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya held a press conference today where he officially announced that the Gold coin is now in the market. About two thousand coins have been disbursed to all banks. The initial price for each coin is US$1 823.8 or $805 745.35.

Gold coins can also be purchased in denominated currencies such as the South African Rand, Botswana Pula, Austrian Dollar, British Pound and Euro.