Upcoming triathletes optimistic of South Africa Championships

AS the countdown for the South Africa Youth Championships continue, some of the local young triathletes that will be making their second appearance at the event have expressed confidence ahead of their departure next week.

The competition is set for February 26 at Maselspoort.

Zimbabwe is going to compete in the Under-13 boys and girls, and the Under-15 boys’ categories.

The trio of Rohnan Nicholson, Callum Smith and Zachary Summers are looking confident having made their maiden appearance last year.

Smith said he is looking forward to the event.

“We have made a lot of progress, me and my coach. We have been training for about six hard weeks now. The preparation I think it has been hard but it will pay off.

“I am hoping to try and do well,” said Smith.

Summers said last year was a bit tough since he did not know to expect and is hoping for a better outcome in the upcoming meet.

“I feel like I have trained really hard because this year we have got a lot of pressure to beat the South Africans.

“I have been training every day, very hard for around three weeks. And then my main goal when we get there is to try get in the top five, beat most of the South Africans.”

Nicholson, who is recovering from an ankle injury said it has not been easy but has made good progress.

“It has been hard. I have also been injured, so it’s been harder but I think I have been doing well.

“Swimming has been a lot harder, so that’s what I am working on. These guys (South Africans) can all swim down there and it’s just us here who can’t really swim as fast as they can. So that’s the hardest thing I think.

“But I think the hard work has been done already, so it’s now just getting to that race point,” Nicholson said.

The team is expected to leave for South Africa on February 23.