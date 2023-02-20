Upcoming RnB artiste shares her dream

Tina Musonza

Herald Correspondent

A Chitungwiza-based upcoming RnB female artiste with two singles to her name is set to drop an album this year based on her life story.

The 19-year-old Victoria “Shamain” Fredrick Joaki, who did a collaboration with contemporary musician Blessing “Humba” Nyagwaya, said her new album will breathe life to Zimbabwean RnB genre.

Joaki said the album will express emotions that come with love.

“I am looking forward to releasing an 11 track album titled “The Journey.” This album will be based on life’s journey which will focus more on love,” she said. “If I secure funding early, I hope to release the album mid-year.”

Joaki, who is coming at a time when female RnB and Hip hop artistes are few in the industry, vowed to leave an edible mark being a force to reckon with.

“I do RnB and rap music so far I did my two Rnb singles. The first one was a collaboration with Humba titled “Nguva Yareba,” she said.

“The second song I did all by myself is called “Bad Ideas” based on how life changes after going through some ups and downs.”

Joaki described her music as ladden with analogues which are a mirror to society, saying from music comes reflections of how people try to make ends meet as they encounter different challenges in real life.

She said the song “Bad Ideas”, depicts how one is affected by a stream of consciousness that ends up causing bad decisions to pop out.

Joaki said she was destined to be a musician as her name depicts.

“The name I use for my work is Shamain which my mother gave me hoping that one day I will become a famous musician, not only in Africa, but all over the world,” she said.