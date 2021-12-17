Upcoming musician bemoans lack of exposure

Kudzaishe Muhamba Arts Reporter

Upcoming musician Nevine Chipfunde said she wants to focus on releasing singles which she hopes to inspire many youths.

The 27-year-old Tynwald based afro-contemporary musician said in an interview with The Herald Arts that despite fans asking for an album, lack of exposure was affecting her career.

“I started recording in 2015 under Mr Noxa and to date things have not been well for me,” she said.

“As underdog artists, we are lacking exposure, yet the talent ends up going down the drain. I said I will not give up until I make it. I have been focusing on releasing singles on my extended play and I want these to put me on the spotlight and I encourage people to support me before I work on the album.”

The “extended-play” (EP) so far has six songs which include “Fake Friends”, “Ndada”, “What you want from me?” and “Mad Love”.

Chipfunde described the EP as her growth, though she is still facing some obstacles.

“This EP signifies my purpose and the fundamental growth in my career,” she said. “I would like anyone who gets the opportunity to listen to this EP to be inspired and find the confidence to believe in the messages and know that all things are possible.

“The songs have different meanings depending on how you want to interpret them. I also want them to take away the positive energy that is presented in the project.”

Chipfunde said her songs were much inspired by her background.

“I grew up watching different things from society,” she said. “Some have affected me to the extent that I ended up putting my feelings on paper.

The music sector locally is not a walk in the park, especially if you are a female. I am still learning the ropes, but my cry is that promoters should also give us a platform to shine.”

Asked who she wishes to do a collaboration with, Chipfunde said she wanted to meet Tamy Moyo and Nutty O.

“Internationally, I am inspired by Brandy,” she said. “Locally, it would be a dream come true for me to do a collaboration with Tamy Moyo or Nutty O.”