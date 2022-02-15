Unvaccinated civil servants barred from work

Blessings Chidakwa-Municipal Reporter

All unvaccinated civil servants without any underlying medical conditions have been barred from work without salary subject to disciplinary hearings, and those qualifying for exemption are required to provide certification that vaccination can worsen their conditions.

Public Service Commission Permanent Secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe announced the latest move in a circular addressed to all ministries dated February 11, 2022, referenced measures for Covid-19 containment within the public service.

He said while some ministries were operating with skeleton staff, the rest of the vaccinated Government workers working from home have been ordered to return to work with immediate effect and continue to adhere to Covid-19 control measures and normal working hours.

In the circular he noted: “In view of the announcement by the (then) Acting President General (Rtd) Dr CGDN Chiwenga on January 28, 2022 regarding measures for Covid-19 containment in the country, heads of ministries are directed to adhere to the following measures with immediate effect.

“All vaccinated members to return to work with immediate effect. Face-to-face interviews now permitted in strict adherence to Covid-19 health measures. Office hours shall remain the same and in line with Section 3 (a) (i) of Statutory Instrument 234 of 2021.

“Members not vaccinated should be barred from the workplace and shall not be paid while they are barred.”

He further said any worker who is not fully vaccinated without a reasonable excuse shall be subject to disciplinary proceedings while those with medical conditions that require exemption from vaccination should provide a medical certificate from a medical practitioner stating that the member’s condition can be worsened by the vaccine.

He also directed that all other health protocols such as wearing of face masks, social distancing and sanitisation should be adhered to.

Ambassador Wutawunashe urged all ministries to co-operate as the employer remained alert in combating the pandemic, which would be overcome through adherence to conduct and protocols prescribed by Zimbabwe health officials and the World Health Organisation.

In an interview later yesterday, Ambassador Wutawunashe said the stipulated normal working time was 7:45am to 3pm, but they were changing that soon to allow some to open earlier and others to close later.

“Thus far, 3pm is the closing time which has allowed those who use PSC buses to get home before dark. Those who have other means of transport can work even beyond 5pm,” he said.