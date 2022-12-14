Unregistered agro-dealers closed, as farmers count losses

Edgar Vhera Agriculture Specialist Writer

NINETY-ONE unregistered agro-dealers’ shops have been closed down in the ongoing operation involving police and the seed and fertiliser industries to flush out illicit traders in fake agricultural inputs.

The operation, which has so far been conducted in three provinces – Mashonaland East, West and Midlands is projected to be completed in 10 weeks.

Fertiliser, Farm Seed and Remedies Institute acting head Mrs Charity Kunaka revealed this during an interview with The Herald Agri-Business while giving updates on the success of the operation yesterday.

“Of the 153 shops visited in the three provinces of Mashonaland East, Midlands and Mashonaland West, only 62 of the agro-dealers were recommended for retailer’s licences. Of these, 35 shops have paid for licences with the remaining 27 still to pay. Follow-ups will be done to check on their compliance.

“The remaining 91 shops, representing 59 percent were fined and ordered to cease trading in agro-inputs,” said Mrs Kunaka.

Mrs Kunaka further highlighted that the operation was ongoing until all the remaining seven provinces are covered.

Although a detailed report will be made at the end of the operation, there remains the problem of unregistered and smuggled products that are being sold on the streets.

“There is need to tighten security along the country’s borders and carry out routine joint operations with the police to reduce the number of illegal pesticide vendors on the streets,” added Mrs Kunaka.

The Fertilisers, Farm Feeds and Remedies Institute is mandated to enforce the Fertilisers, Farm Feeds and Remedies Act Chapter 18:12 and Pesticide Regulations (Statutory Instrument 144 of 2012).

On the one hand, fines for being caught trading without a licence, the fines are not deterrent enough causing them to embark on a catch and release race with the authorities.

“The legislated level six fine of US$100 being imposed on unauthorised traders is not restrictive enough such that they can afford to risk trading again tomorrow if fined today,” added Mrs Kunaka.

Agro-dealers need a retailers’ licence which cost US$200 initially, with a yearly renewal fee of US$100. There is also the pest control licence that costs US$200 with an annual renewal fee of US$100 while warehouses or supermarkets with sub-shops are required to pay a once off distributor’s licence of US$500.

Meanwhile, experts and farmers have raised concern that they could have lost significant crop productivity as a result of planting and applying fake agro-inputs, which either failed to germinate or grow poorly.

The Government has called on farmers to be vigilant and always ask for agro-dealers’ registration certificate before doing any transactions to ascertain the quality and legality of the product they are purchasing to ensure they secure genuine agro-inputs for use.

This comes on the backdrop of observations that many agro-dealers were procuring agro-inputs from outside the country and stocking them in their shops without following the laid down procedures that include acquiring certificates of compliance.

Inspectors with the Fertilisers, Farm Feeds and Remedies Institute as well as Seed Service with back up from the police are currently seized with conducting spot checks on various agro-dealer premises across the country to monitor compliance with the relevant regulatory and quality assurance frameworks.