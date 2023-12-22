‘Unity the cornerstone for success’

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWEANS should remain united and continue fostering a culture of unity among themselves as they are the sole guarantors of the country’s independence, peace, freedom and development, pursuant to the realisation of Vision 2030, President Mnangagwa has said.

Today marks 36 years since the historic signing of the Unity Accord between the country’s founding fathers, the late President Robert Mugabe and his deputy Dr Joshua Nkomo, and building on that unity, President Mnangagwa has continued to stress the importance of the nation to work together towards a shared vision.

In his commemorative speech at State House yesterday, President Mnangagwa said unity is the cornerstone upon which Zimbabwe will continue on its development trajectory, leaving no one and no place behind.

As such, the President implored Zimbabweans to reject all forms of regionalism, tribalism, self-hate and violence.

“Together as a united people, we are the only guarantors of our independence, peace, stability, freedom and development. Let us, therefore, remain patriotic and continue wholeheartedly serving our great motherland, Zimbabwe.

“Through hard honest work, we are realising success and prosperity. Step by step, brick by brick and stone upon stone, the Zimbabwe we all want, is becoming a reality.

“As such, let us all reject regionalism, tribalism, self-hate and all forms of violence. We have a duty and responsibility to work harder with honesty and integrity to utilise the vast opportunities that are before us. Increased production and productivity across all sectors of the economy, remain our collective priority,” he said.

The Unity Accord, that was signed in 1987, said President Mnangagwa, is a guiding campus for Zimbabweans at all times.

“Today marks 36 years since the illustrious icons of our Liberation struggle and Founding Fathers, the late Comrades Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo and Robert Gabriel Mugabe, signed the historic Unity Accord, in Harare, on 22 December 1987.

“The historic Unity Accord remains a guiding character of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe. Riding on this timeless heritage, we must accelerate the attainment of our shared national vision for inclusive development and a modernised, industrialised, prosperous and empowered society.

“I, therefore, challenge us, individually and collectively, to use this important National Unity Day to re-commit ourselves to safeguarding, preserving and promoting our rich heritage, for the benefit of both present and future generations,” he said.

“Our history must help inform and shape our development trajectory for a brighter and more prosperous future.”

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe’s national healing process is now fully resourced and community-based initiatives will start in earnest next year.

He pledged his commitment to ensuring development is expedited where it had been hampered by yester-year disturbances, saying it was the only way forward in addressing grievances in affected communities.

“Our nation is moving forward with hope and determination, crafting a brighter and more prosperous future for all Zimbabweans, leaving no-one and no community or place behind.

“The national healing process led by the Traditional Leadership has now been fully resourced as indicated in our 2024 National Budget. Community based programmes are set to commence next year, with a broad array of interventions that will involve the affected individuals and families.

“Under the Second Republic, it is my pledge and commitment that development will be accelerated in those areas that suffered delayed progress, as a result of disturbances. This is the only way to address the needs of these affected communities for genuine and sustainable broad-based and inclusive empowerment,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said his administration’s policy formulation, as well as programmes and projects will be anchored on inclusivity, pursuant to the inclusive development thrust that leaves no one and no place behind in Zimbabwe’s developmental efforts.

“On our part as Government, the formulation and implementation of policies, programmes and projects will continue to be based on inclusivity.

“Our socio-economic development agenda is leaving no one and no place behind. The decentralisation of national events such as Independence Day celebrations, which we began last year, signifies our commitment to national unity and participatory governance,” said the Head of State.

President Mnangagwa said as a unitary state, with diverse cultures, Zimbabwe and its citizens should “close ranks and focus on nation building”.

He added that Zimbabweans should be proud and remain encouraged that the country is moving past yester-year disturbances.

“As we commemorate this National Unity Day, it is also critically important that we safeguard and advance our national interests. Equally, every Zimbabwean, at home and those in the Diaspora, must remain encouraged by the fact that we are not stuck in the past nor consumed by the wounds of yester-year disturbances.

“Zimbabwe is a unitary state, with many cultures, languages and tribes, united under one national flag and national anthem. Our motherland is endowed with great wealth and resources, above and beneath our sacred soil.

“To fully exploit the opportunities before us for the benefit of all, we must close ranks and focus on nation building. The divide and rule tactics perpetrated during colonialism and being attempted by opportunistic neo-liberals must never be given a foothold in our country. United we stand, divided we fall,” he said.

President Mnangagwa reaffirmed that Zimbabwe’s current development trajectory which has seen the construction of dams and improvement of health and educational services was for all and sundry.

“Dam construction, energy, health and education infrastructure projects are being implemented for the benefit of all Zimbabweans. We are lifting many more of our people out of poverty into prosperity,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic’s developmental philosophy, “nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo, lizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo”, should be cascaded to community and family levels.

“Our developmental philosophy, Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo, lizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo must now be distilled right down to the family and community levels; Musha ne dunhu zvinovakwa nevene vazvo,” he said.

The President charged the Diaspora community to demonstrate Zimbabwe’s togetherness in their respective countries and be proud of the country’s rich history.

“Similarly, our national character of a united people must be exhibited by Zimbabweans in the diaspora. No matter where you are in the world, you must be united; you are one people, with one country and one motherland, Zimbabwe,” said President Mnangagwa.

He went on to urge the nation, particularly motorists, to exercise extreme caution on the country’s roads during the holidays while also wishing Zimbabweans both at home and abroad a fruitful festive season.