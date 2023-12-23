Unity, peace guarantee development: President

Speaking during Zanu PF’s 121st Ordinary Session of the Central Committee at the ruling party’s headquarters in Harare on Thursday, President Mnangagwa said in unity, Zimbabwe would prosper.

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

AS Zimbabwe celebrated the National Unity Day yesterday, the country’s founding fathers should always be honoured as they brought about unity and peace which is the cornerstone of national development, the President said.

Speaking during Zanu PF’s 121st Ordinary Session of the Central Committee at the ruling party’s headquarters in Harare on Thursday, President Mnangagwa said in unity, Zimbabwe would prosper.

First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, who is also a Politburo member, Zanu PF Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi, National chair Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and party Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu were among the attendees.

President Mnangagwa described National Unity Day as an important date on the national calendar as it was underwritten by the commitment of the founding fathers of ZANU and PF ZAPU.

“They signed the Unity Accord as a historic symbol of national cohesion that envelops us in our diversity, from Zambezi to Limpopo and from Plumtree to Mutare. In unity and peace, development is guaranteed.

“It is therefore incumbent upon all party structures to continue uniting our nation. No person or groupings should ever be permitted to derail our national unity, peace, love and harmony,” he said.

Ahead of the by-elections early next year, President Mnangagwa said the party should romp to victory riding on the recent by-elections victories in which the opposition parties were reduced to mere spectators.

“Those who contested in the primary elections are reminded that there are no losers, but it is the party that is always the winner. Therefore, we are all urged to close ranks and rally behind our party candidates.

“Riding on victories in the recent by-elections, Ngatisvasvange tumapato utwu. Let us never leave anything to chance. A vote for Zanu PF is to protect and safeguard our sovereignty, independence and freedom,” he said.

The peace-loving President said unity and peace should be the way to go ahead of the upcoming by-elections.

“During the campaign period for the by-elections and beyond, the party across provinces, and our people as a whole, are urged to uphold peace, unity, love and harmony. I wish our party and all candidates victory during the by-elections.”

The President commended members of the Central Committee and the party at provincial and district levels for demonstrating leadership, by ensuring sustained coordination and mobilisation of the party activities.

This had resulted in the successful holding of primary elections in preparation for by-elections to be held on February 3 for the constituencies including Pelendaba-Tshabalala, Goromonzi West, Seke, Chegutu West, Zvimba East and Mkoba North.

The President commended and congratulated the Central Committee for providing the requisite leadership that resulted in an extremely successful year.

“Following the successful primary election processes, our intra-party democratic practices and culture of entrenching constitutionalism were deepened. The party further mounted an unprecedented campaign anchored on the grassroots, guided by our philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind. Ultimately, our hard honest work and people-centred policies saw us romping to victory,” he said.

Despite the nefarious and malicious machinations of some Western countries who are bent on subverting Zimbabwe’s sovereignty, Zanu PF emerged victorious in the recently held elections.

“The people of our great motherland, Zimbabwe, once again demonstrated that ours is not an ordinary country. We are the descendants of the Great Emperor Munhumutapa, a resilient, hard-working, productive and brave warrior-nation.

“Our independence, sovereignty and freedom were paid for by the sacred blood of many sons and daughters who fought in a protracted liberation struggle for the democracy we are enjoying today. This saw us harness our diversity, unity and the unwavering love for our country for the electoral victory of our revolutionary mass party Zanu PF.”

President Mnangagwa said the successful hosting of the 20th National People’s Conference was yet another milestone which saw the party review and sharpen the developmental policies being implemented to improve the lives of the people.

In line with the “Nyika inonamatirwa nevene vayo,” mantra the President saluted religious leaders.

“I am grateful to our churches, religious organisations and the entire nation for the successful National Day of Prayer, which I hosted last week. After all, the word of God in Psalms 37 verses 5 to 7 says: ‘Commit all your plans to the Lord; Trust also in Him and He shall bring you great success’.”