Unity key for Africa to modernise, develop: ED

President Mnangagwa and his host President Alpha Condé of Guinea Conakry tour Souapiti Hydro-power Project that is under construction. — (Picture by Presidential Photographer Joseph Nyadzayo)

Takunda Maodza in Guinea Conakry

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has called for African unity, saying it is only through working together that the continent can modernise and develop.

He made the remarks here yesterday during a tour of Souapiti Hydro-power Project that is under construction.

The project, when finished, will not only benefit Guinea Conakry, but also its neighbours.

The President is here on a State visit at the invitation of President Alpha Condé.

The visit ends with a dinner tonight.

In an interview after the tour, President Mnangagwa said: “My brother President Condé had briefed me on his vision, not only for Guinea, but for the continent. The issue is that Africa must modernise. Africa must industrialise. One of the enablers to do so is the capacity to generate energy and this is one of the projects to realise that vision initially for Guinea, but as we go on, interconnection to the region and the rest of the continent.”

“Those with capacity and those without capacity to generate energy benefit from the global and continental interconnectedness and this is one of the projects (power project) directed to achieve that vision,” he said.

President Mnangagwa called on Africa to follow in the footsteps of its forebears.

“We are benefiting from the vision of our forefathers who had foresight that Africa must be united. The only way for Africa to be meaningful, to play its role internationally is for us to be united. We are following the footsteps of our forefathers and Guinea is one of the early African countries that espoused Pan Africanism and l am happy that my brother is walking in the same revolutionary pursuit to unite Africa,” he said.

Guinea Conakry became the first French colony to gain independence on September 28, 1958.

President Mnangagwa is using his visit here to appeal for African support in Zimbabwe’s efforts to re-engage the West and end illegal economic sanctions on the country.