Unity Day: Artistes preach love and unity

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

Despite Covid-19 which has disrupted entertainment events in the country to avoid the spread of the virus, some show organisers said events are going as planned while others have shelved theirs.

As the country celebrates Unity Day today again, artistes are optimistic about the day as they revealed that it was a day to spread love, peace and tranquillity.

A survey by The Herald Arts showed that even with the rainy weather, revellers have also planned for Unity Day celebrations and chill with family and friends.

Here are some of the events taking place today and also what the local artistes had to say of Unity Day:

Diana Samkange (songstress)

The afro-jazz musician Diana affectionately known as Mangwenya said this Unity Day she will spend time with her family.

“I am spending the holiday at home with my children. There is not much to be done as we have a serious situation of Covid-19 in the whole world, so our movements are limited. It’s either we have to be at the farm or home.

‘‘I am much affected this festive season as I always have events lined up but now I don’t have and it is very sad. Unity Day is about spreading love and uniting cultures and people through art,” she said.

Zolilie Makeleni (actor)

“I understand that this is the time as a nation where we come together and speak one language which is love and as creatives it is also the time we put our differences aside and celebrate the oneness whether you are Shona, Ndebele or Tonga. This year’s plans have been disrupted by Covid-19 so basically I will be with friends at a wedding,” he said.

Samukelisumusa Makombe (model)

Reigning Miss Orient Zimbabwe 2021, Samukelisumusa Makombe said that she will be at home cooking and baking.

“Unity Day serves as a reminder that after setting aside all our differences, we all make up the beautiful Zimbabwe that we love,rich in history and culture. Even if we come from different ethnic groups we are still Zimbabwean. I am spending the day at home with my immediate family, cooking and baking which is good for bonding. Covid-19 greatly affected this season as I can’t travel to be with family as I have been doing over the years,” she said.

Simba Musimbe (content creator)

“Unity Day is meant to unite everyone in the arts sector regardless of tribe or region. As creatives, I think rather than always complaining or crying that we are not united, why not start with our work first to speak for ourselves. I urge and encourage all creatives to have work that speaks about unity whether music, play or fashion. This Unity Day I will be home probably chilling with my friends because of Covid-19 much cannot be done. To those partying and going outside please sanitise and mask up,” he said.

Killer T for Madirirano

Organisers for the popular meet and greet festival where people gather to enjoy live music performances dubbed “Madirirano Festival” are still going ahead with the show as planned.

The event is being held today at Old Hararians Sports Club under the Covid-19 regulations and guidelines.

Stars billed to perform include Shashl, Killer T, Raydizz, Mbida Dee and Tee Nyce among others.

The event will be hosted by BodySlam while Selekta Base will lead on the deck.

CHIPAWO to host peace play

Children Performing Arts Workshop (Chipawo) has lined up four plays which are the celebratory initiatives planned for release from today until Christmas.

These plays include; “We Miss CHIPAWO”, “Maimbodei”, “Peace and Peace Always” and “Wounds”.

The plays narrate the Covid-19 induced lockdowns and children’s experiences inside the house with deputy parents who are their sisters.

In an interview, Chipawo manager Chipo Basopo said these performances bring out the narratives around experiences of early marriages, the struggles of children and young people regarding drug abuse, teenage pregnancies and how Covid-19 worsened these circumstances amongst these groups of people.

“The shows are not to be missed as they have allowed children to return to the stage after a long-time of lockdowns and travel restrictions due to Covid-19.

‘‘The shows have facilitated inclusive participation of children and young people, who are a new crop of talent for the creative sector,” she said.

Basopo said the project was made possible by the support of African Culture Fund (AFC). “One of the hows will be held as a live performance at the Jasen Mphepo Little Theatre today to allow live attendance of varying audiences as parents and guardians.

‘‘The shows have roped in a total of 39 children and young performers.

‘‘The AFC support was granted through the Solidarity Fund for Artists and Cultural Organisations in Africa,” she said.