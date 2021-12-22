‘Unity asset for development’

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

The Unity Accord interpretation must now go beyond conflict resolution and instead encompass peace-building through even, inclusive, community-driven development, President Mnangagwa said.

In his speech on the occasion to mark the historic Unity Accord signed on this day by the revolutionary parties, ZANU and ZAPU in 1987, the President said the unity of today should be development oriented.

“The Unity Accord of 1987 today stands out as an accord enabling spatially balanced, inclusive, community-driven development. It is never an accord or concept frozen in time or history. Rather, it is a dynamic which interacts with time and circumstances as our nation evolves along its chosen trajectory,” he said.

“A key area requiring and receiving serious attention is that of balanced, inclusive development which leaves no one and no community behind. Oftentimes, feelings of marginalisation or persistent inequities breed resentment and eventual conflict.”

The President said the country has started witnessing the benefits of devolution.

“Across the length and breadth of our nation, there is hardly any community in which some development activity is not taking place. Roads are being built, dams are being constructed and, lately, signature projects for rural industrialisation and development are being rolled out,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the cardinal policy on decentralised and devolved development is the answer as it cedes decision-making and resources to communities who are empowered to draw up and implement plans for their own development and transformation.

“That policy ensures broad-based, even development which ensures no person or community is left behind. Through it, we address imbalances of history: both colonial and post-independent. Through it, we return agency for development to individuals and communities,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said through the far-reaching policy, it will spread the benefits of growth and development evenly, thus avoiding the bane of a predatory State at the centre, vastly removed from the aspirations of individuals and communities.

He said the key lesson from this preceding era of internal conflict should never be lost to the current generation, as the Unity Accord is an asset for all without barriers of politics, colour, creed, language, region or tribe standing in between.

“Whatever differences and contradictions we face, or are likely to face in the future, these should always find resolution through peaceful dialogue in the interest of peace and national unity. Nothing beats sitting down as one people to iron out any differences that exist or might arise.

“Peace in our nation remains the foremost prize for which no price is too big to pay, no cause or ego too big to bend. We are one, indivisible people, circumscribed by this, our one nation, built on this the only geo-political space we can ever have as Zimbabweans,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said efforts continue to be deployed to build on that precious legacy of peace and national unity which the Unity Accord bequeathed upon the nation, making it a personal mission to engage citizens and communities in the conflict zones of that unfortunate time of early independence.

“We have to boldly confront and tackle the aftermath of that era, heal wounds it left in its wake, and where possible, assuage persistent difficulties and challenges traceable to it. This, I am resolved to do until we remove whatever bitter memories may still exist, and are likely to linger.

“We are the generation that must resolve issues of early independence conflict, so we release our children to move forward and ahead as a united people,” he said.

The Head of State and Government also took a swipe at rogue elements that are thriving on perpetuating conflicts.

“As we give space to our traditional leaders to lead processes of reconciliation and repair, we should guard against those negative elements which aim to re-ignite frozen differences in order to throw us back into renewed conflict.

“As always, there are sinister forces which seek to profit from a divided and divisive past. They must not succeed. We have built national institutions for conflict prevention, management and resolution,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said there have been deliberate attempts to introduce in daily workings, mechanisms to prevent conflicts, however minor or localised.

“Above all, we continue to monitor and find answers to new, emerging situations of potential conflict so these are obviated before they occur. It is from such mechanisms, through such vigilance, that peace is forged and won, and that nations get durably built,” he said.

The President paid special tribute to the country’s founding fathers, the late Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo and Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe, who appended their signatures to the iconic Unity Accord document.

“Indeed so much work went into making this elusive development a reality. So many meetings; countless false starts; seemingly insurmountable points of differences, yet all getting resolved in the end, against the firm resolve to work for, and win the peace and national unity for our nation. We are truly grateful to these two great men,” he said.