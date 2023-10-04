  • Today Wed, 04 Oct 2023

United Nations employee convicted of domestic violence

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Harare Magistrate Mrs Meenal Narotam has fined a United Nations employee US$300 after she found him guilty of physically abusing his girlfriend.

Tendai Matemadondo, who is based in Somalia had pleaded guilty to the charges.

In sentencing Matemadondo, Mrs Narotam suspended a three-month jail term before ordering him to pay a fine.

The complainant is Florence Phiri (37).

The court heard that on September 30, Phiri and Matemadondo were at Bush Baby Lodge in Harare when they had an altercation after he accused her of planning to kill his mother.

The court heard that Matemadondo pushed Phiri before she left the room.

On October 1, Phiri went back to Bush Baby Lodge and accompanied Matemadondo to his mother’s house in Mandara in Harare.

After some time, Matemadondo became violent and started assaulting Phiri resulting in her sustaining bruises on her arm.

A report was made to the police leading to Matemadondo’s arrest.


