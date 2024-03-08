United Methodist Church conduct free medical outreach in Marondera

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Marondera residents and those from surrounding communities across Mashonaland East Province are receiving free medical assistance courtesy of the United Methodist Church’s free medical outreach.

Beneficiaries are receiving free medical checkups and treatment for various ailments.

Also, legal and counselling services are being offered free of charge.

Veteran medical practitioners have been roped in for the programme.

The outreach is being held at Inyagui Primary School about 6 km from Marondera Central Business District (CBD) along the Musami-Marondera road.

In an interview with The Herald, UMC Chitungwiza Marondera district, Superintendent (DS) Reverend Godknows Risinamhodzi said there are no restrictions in terms of those who want medical assistance during the two-day event which started yesterday.

“The free medical outreach started yesterday at 10 am and will run until today Friday at Inyagui Primary School in Marondera. We are targeting the underprivileged, that is the orphans, the old, widows and those who can hardly afford medication.

“There are also professional counsellors at the venue to offer free counselling services to the people. We have about five medical doctors at the site who are taking turns to assist the people. We are also expecting more than 20 nurses.

“On this occasion, we do not have restrictions on beneficiaries, so even those out of Marondera are free to visit the venue and get assistance,’’ he said.

DS Risinamhodzi went on to say they are also expecting a dentist to give free dental service as well as a pharmacist.

He said soon after the free medical programme, there will be an all-night prayer programme starting at 6 pm today which will end at 6 am on Saturday.

“We are doing this programme with guidance from Government through the Ministry of Health and Child Care. Let me take this opportunity to thank all organisations who partnered with us in this cause. We are working with banks and several companies and they assisted a lot.

“This is an annual event which we always do in the month of March. So for these two days, we will be giving free medical assistance then soon after, we will hold an all-night prayer to mark the end of the programme,” he said.

He said the objective of the programme is centred on the church’s mission of claiming higher ground through nurturing, witnessing and outreach, and that the mission is guided by four main pathways which are congregational development, leadership development, poverty eradication as well as global health.