Unit 7, 8 tests in progress

Mutsawashe Mashandure

Herald Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) is continuing the process of commissioning Units 7 and 8 at the Hwange Power Station, running the two large 300MW generators frequently during the tests.

In a statement, ZETDC stated that commissioning works are progressing with comprehensive tests being conducted. The ZESA subsidiary said it is proceeding cautiously on the technical aspects to ensure that the generators operate robustly.

The valuation of systems is a continuous process, which may lead to temporary shortfalls in power supplies.

Electricity supply in Zimbabwe has seen shortfalls for several years, with frequent power cuts due to factors such as inadequate investment in the past and ageing infrastructure. These challenges have had a significant impact on households, industries, and the economy as a whole.

Zimbabwe has been taking measures to address the power shortage, including investing in renewable energy sources and upgrading existing power infrastructure. To further increase the consistency and sustainability of power supply, Zimbabwe is also working with other SADC member states to establish regional power interconnectors and promote cooperation in the power sector.