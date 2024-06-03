Uniformed forces urged to remain patriotic

Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe (centre), witnesses the handover and takeover between outgoing Commander Harare District Colonel Andrew Kabaira (left) and incoming Commander Harare District Colonel Richard Mapanda (right) at Charles Gumbo Barracks Parade Square in Harare recently. - Picture: Charles Muchakagara

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe, has called on uniformed forces to remain resolute, patriotic and loyal in the performance of their constitutional mandate of defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He was presiding over the command exchange of Harare District Garrison between Colonels Andrew Kabaira and Richard Mapanda, at Charles Gumbo Barracks in Harare last week .

Lt-General Sanyatwe said discipline and patriotism remain the cornerstone of the ZNA to achieve its mandate and objectives.

“As you witness this handover and takeover parade, I want you to fully support commanders so that they will be able to realise visions set.

“As you execute your duties in your diverse capacities, don’t forget that commanders are assigned to command you, hence discipline, loyalty and dedication to duty is of paramount importance,” he said.

Turning to the command exchange, Lt-General Sanyatwe said it was normal practice in the ZNA for commanders to be moved from one appointment to another in line with the overall staff requirements obtaining in the organisation.

Such changes in appointments help to expose the officers to diverse situations as they grow in their careers, he said.

“This system of management helps to develop officers into versatile and all round leaders capable of handling the ever changing demands of the military profession,” he said.

In respect to conditions of service, Lt-General Sanyatwe said the Government was working flat out to come up with lasting solutions.

“Ladies and gentlemen, as Commander Zimbabwe National Army, I am aware of the challenges we face as a nation in general and as the defence forces in particular.

“This is a passing phase and we should remain focused as a professional army. I am seized with these challenges and let me highlight to you that all the issues that are raised are being actioned,” he said.

Assuming command of Harare District Garrison, Colonel Mapanda promised to implement an open door policy to all stakeholders in order to solve pertinent issues affecting the garrison.

Peace and tranquillity remain key in the attainment of a conducive environment for economic activity to thrive as the nation gears towards attaining an upper middle income economy by year 2030.

Handing over the garrison, Colonel Kabaira said it was an honour for him to be accorded an opportunity to command one of ZNA’s prestigious formations.