Unicef refocuses local strategy

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga bids farewell to UNICEF Country Representative Dr Tajudeen Oyewale (second from left), while UNICEF Emergencies Health Specialist Dr Rudo Chikodzore (left) and UNICEF deputy representative operations Daouda Diop (right) look on after paying a courtesy call at Munhumutapa offices in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda.

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

Unicef is refining and refocusing its country development strategy for Zimbabwe to put it in sync with the Government’s economic development blueprint, the National Development Strategy.

This was said by Unicef representative to Zimbabwe Dr Tajudeen Oyewale when he paid a courtesy call on Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga at his offices in Harare yesterday.

Zimbabwe is forging ahead with Vision 2030 as espoused by President Mnangagwa and under this strategy, children’s welfare, health, education and rights as key result areas for the Government.

“I saw the Honourable Vice President (Dr Chiwenga) and I wanted to update him about the alignment of the Unicef country programme with the findings of the mid-term review on the National Development Strategy 1 of the Government,” said Dr Oyewale.

“You may be aware that in January, Unicef led by the Office of the President and Cabinet and all the different Ministries, met to see the few strategic changes we need to make to our country’s programme.

“I am pleased to say we have made that shift now and we hope that what we do for children in the country will align more and deliver more results in that regard,” said Dr Oyewale.

Last year marked the mid-point in the implementation of the NDS1, the second of three successive National Development Plans towards the realisation of a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income society by 2030.

A review showed that effective social protection was key in reducing poverty and vulnerability, redressing inequality, as well as promoting inclusive growth and development, and also the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) was expanded covering 3 218 267 children.

Dr Oyewale said the second issue discussed with Vice President Chiwenga was around the sub-regional World Children’s Day.

“It was an opportunity to also reconnect with the Honourable Vice President and through him to commend the Government of Zimbabwe and all the partners and donors and civil society organisations that work hand in glove towards improving the health, education, welfare and wellbeing of children.”

Unicef has already heaped praise on the Government for its welfare intervention strategy which focuses on the rights of children, education and health.

Dr Oyewale reiterated said Zimbabwe had made major strides in promoting children’s welfare in the last couple of years with the Zimbabwe Constitution having specific provisions for children.