UNHCR outraged as three staff members wounded in attack in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo

09 Dec, 2021 - 07:12 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

Unidentified attackers opened fire on a UN convoy that was traveling in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo on Wednesday. The convoy was being escorted by the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO). Bullets struck a vehicle of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and three staff members were wounded. The attack took place in Mambassa locality, Lubero territory, North Kivu province.

The three UNHCR personnel received emergency medical assistance at the scene. They were then brought to safety by the escort. They have since been transported to hospital where they are receiving treatment.

The injured personnel were traveling in a clearly marked UNHCR vehicle. The team was returning to the city of Beni from the town of Kirumba, in south Lubero territory, after distributing aid to people already displaced from their homes by violence and to vulnerable families from the host community.

UNHCR is shocked and outraged by the attack and calls in the strongest terms for the respect for international humanitarian and human rights law to protect civilians and humanitarian workers from violence and to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice immediately.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

