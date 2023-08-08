UNESCO regional director bids farewell

Precious Manomano-Herald Reporter

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural organisation(UNESCO) Regional Director Dr Lidia Arthur Brito yesterday bid farewell to Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa where she reminisced about her tour of duty which strengthened cooperation between Southern African countries.

She applauded the reception by the Zimbabwean people during her tenure, adding that the Second Republic’s willingness to engage other partners has seen the fruition of various projects such as establishing community radio stations and early warning systems.

She will take up her new role within UNESCO at the head office.

Briefing journalists soon after meeting minister Mutsvangwa, Dr Brito said she was excited by her tour of duty in Zimbabwe which saw the majority of Zimbabweans benefiting from the installation of community radio stations which support their local languages.

“All the cooperation that we had in installing the community radios in several parts of Zimbabwe is a measure that makes us proud. These community radios are now linked to early warning systems that allow people to know in time when we are expecting heavy rains, landslides or drought and in their local languages. I want to see this in the rest of the country and the region. Thank you for your vision and for all the space. My heart is full for the good people of Zimbabwe. I really want to thank you. Together with the Government, allow us to support our programmes to make the vision a reality for the people of Zimbabwe,” she said.

During her tour of duty, Dr Brito also explored crucial ways to strengthen the media sector; helping with the installation of the community radio stations and the project on chronicling the achievements of female freedom fighters in the country.

Minister Mutsvangwa said she appreciated efforts by Dr Brito in promoting Zimbabwe, adding that there are so many programmes which have been lined up. She said the ministry would like to continue enjoying such kind of support from UNESCO.

Dr Brito also wanted the removal of polarisation, adding that the Second Republic managed to license 14 radio stations, 9 campus radio stations in universities.

“Dr Brito has travelled with us to all places which are far away so we will miss Dr Brito in this region but we are happy at the same time that she has been promoted to higher ground. She is going to the head office. We want to congratulate Dr Brito for excelling in her work and we were constantly working together and we will continue working together. It is good UNESCO is making southern countries love each other and removing all the enmity so that we do away with hating each other, but love each other. This has been a good experience and we want to thank her sincerely,” she said.

She said UNESCO has also funded chronicling of women war veterans and this is the project which is going to continue.