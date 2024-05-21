UNDP pledges continued support for Zimbabwe

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Monday launched its 2023 annual report that mainly focuses on a number of successful projects implemented in support of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The launch brought together key stakeholders, partners and media representatives.

“Our commitment to Zimbabwe remains steadfast. We are dedicated to aiding the nation in overcoming obstacles on its path towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. We invite our partners and stakeholders to join us in this journey,” said Dr Ayodele Odusola, UNDP Zimbabwe Resident Representative.

In a media statement, UNDP said in the past year it supported over 1 million people on Anti-retroviral Treatment (ART) and completed the construction of the Mutare NatPharm warehouse to ensure a robust medical supply chain.

“In terms of renewable energy initiatives, we saw the installation of solar systems in health facilities. Biogas digesters for households have significantly improved access to clean energy. Notably, the Masholomoshe Irrigation Scheme now benefits from a 66.6 kW solar micro-grid, thereby enhancing agricultural productivity while conserving water,” said the organisation in the statement.

“On climate action, working in collaboration with the Government of Zimbabwe, UNDP reached over 540 000 small-holder farmers with climate-smart agriculture practices, positively impacting over 2.3 million people. Additionally, over 270 000 trees were planted, and efforts to reduce poaching in the Zambezi Valley saw a notable decline in wildlife losses.”

According to UNDP, one of the major economic empowerment highlights during the period under review is the creation of savings and lending groups, which fostered self-reliance among community members. Collective savings of over US$260 000 were invested in agricultural inputs, tools, and small enterprises.

The organisation said it had also supported the virtual court system that has helped reduce caseloads of remand hearings and improved timely access to justice, among other things.

“Looking ahead, UNDP Zimbabwe is committed to furthering its support for the country’s development goals. The 2024 Integrated Work Plan includes expanding initiatives aimed at fostering prosperity, addressing the impacts of the El Niño drought, and bolstering efforts towards debt clearance and re-engagement, ” said the UNDP.