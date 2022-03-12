Understanding the time of your visitation

Dr Nick Ohizu The Voice of God

God gave us limited time here on earth and endless time in eternity. We are not here forever, so, life on earth is lived in seasons.

This brought about differences in timelines when it comes to fulfilment and accomplishments. We might come from the same womb, but have different destinies. For example, you can have two sisters from the same womb, one marries after school, and one is not married at all. Two people going to the same church, and one gets healed in a service and the other does not.

Mathew 23:37-39 (NLT) says, “O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, the city that kills the prophets and stones God’s messengers! How often I have wanted to gather your children together as a hen protects her chicks beneath her wings, but you wouldn’t let me.38 And now, look, your house is abandoned and desolate.39 For I tell you this, you will never see me again until you say, ‘Blessings on the one who comes in the name of the LORD!”.

Jesus spent three and a half years in Israel, but mostly met rejection in Jerusalem. The above scripture expresses his disappointment over his beloved city of Jerusalem. Jerusalem was destined to be a blessed city who was given the privilege to not only know about the coming of the Messiah, but also to host him during his time on earth. However, God’s plan was derailed because the citizens of that city tended to reject and kill prophets. Their inability to understand times and seasons led them to crucify the son of God.

Is it possible that the fate of Jerusalem is still befalling many people today? Most people destined for prosperity, greatness and success in life have failed to amount to anything just because they failed to understand the time of their visitation. Things not happening for us the way it is happening for others or at the time we expected can be attributed to three things.

1. Differences in destiny: Destiny can be defined as the God ordained cause of events scheduled to happen to you in your future, your overall circumstances or condition in life. Many blame God for their misfortunes without understanding that disappointment and misfortunes can be attributed to our decisions. God did not predestine our decisions; he predestined our rewards and consequences. This is why all of God’s promises have conditions attached. For example. Isaiah 1:19(NKJV). “If you are willing and obedient, you shall eat the good of the land; 20 But if you refuse and rebel, you shall be devoured by the sword”; For the mouth of the LORD has spoken”. Willingness and obedience will be rewarded by prosperity while rebellion will be rewarded by destruction. Adherence and obedience to the word leads to a prosperous life. Destinies are subject to timelines. When someone realises their mistakes and change say at 45 years, things meant to happen at 25 years will be shifted to may be 48 years. To avoid such delay requires immediate repentance and turnaround will follow.

2.Killing of your prophets: The killing of prophets indicates the rebellion that Isaiah spoke about. In this present age, many are still killing prophets by castigating men and women of God, ignoring spiritual warnings, avoiding, or completely leaving churches and outrightly sin against the Holy Ghost by pushing a propaganda that there is no God. God not coming through for someone does not mean He has failed everybody. There are many out there with testimonies of how God came through for them. Jerusalem rejecting and killing the son of God did not in anyway undermine or destroy his Identity. In fact, the crucifixion of Jesus gave God many children beyond the borders of Jerusalem. The more many are ignoring and rejecting God, the more He is being found by other people. Returning to God is the first step to understanding the time of one’s visitation and the fulfilment of destiny.

3. Misunderstanding the time of your visitation. Many people are stuck in the valley of delays, misfortunes, and disappointments because they misunderstood the time of their visitation which is always a product of preconceived perception of how God will come through for them. People with a preconceived idea of who, how and when God will bless them stands a high chance of missing their visitation.

4. Jerusalem was expecting a messiah on a white stallion with a powerful army coming to destroy the Romans and liberate Israel, but God sent a baby in a manger, raised in poverty-stricken Nazareth. Their expectation did not match with God’s choice, so they rejected him. God might not meet your schedule and expectations, but He is never late. He will choose His way to answer your prayers.

Whatever you are believing God for, please maintain an open mind knowing that God is too big to be fit in a box. I pray that you understand the time of your visitation.

Dr Nick Ohizu is the senior pastor of The Empowerment Ministries and the president of the Empowerment School of Wealth both located in Graniteside Harare. He is a successful entrepreneur with vast experience in leadership, mentorship, business and marriage consultancy with a mandate from God to change lives and bless people.

To contact Dr Nick for any of his Services, please call 0772304917.