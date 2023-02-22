Under-21 men’s hockey team to host tourney

THE Under-21 men’s hockey team will this weekend host a tournament in Bulawayo as part of their preparations and raising funds for their participation at the Under-21 Junior Africa Cup to be staged in Egypt next month.

The weekend’s event is running from Friday to Sunday with four teams – the Under-21 men’s team, Hippo Men, Khanimambo and Matabeleland Men participating.

Under-21 men’s Team Manager Hannington Sibanda confirmed the development.

“So this tournament is basically set at giving our boys fitness match practice. We will be running it pretty much as how tournaments are run to give them more in-tournament practice as in how substitutes come in and come off, where the manager and coach need to be and just behaviour,” said Sibanda.

Zimbabwe are fielding both the men’s and women’s teams at the continental event.

