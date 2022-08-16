Under-18s stepping up preps for IHF Trophy Zone VI

Ellina Mhlanga Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Under-18 men’s handball team coach Alan Mandeya says they are looking at stepping up their preparations for the International Handball Federation Trophy Zone VI during this week’s training camp.

The Under-18s together with the Under-20 men’s teams started trooping into camp on Monday at Girls High School.

The IHF Zone VI tournament set to take place from October 17 to 23 in Harare will feature Under-18 and Unders-20 teams.

Mandeya said they had 19 players of the 28 reporting for camp on the first day and are expecting the rest today.

“On the provisional list we have 28 players and in camp we have 19 because there are some who asked to check in later. So we are expecting them all to be in this afternoon.

“This week we are looking at combinations in the way we play the game and game philosophy. So those are the things that we are trying to work on,” said Mandeya.

The camp is running until Saturday.

They begin their training sessions today at Girls High School. However, they are expected to move the practice sessions to Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex on Thursday.

From the 28 players they will drop some before they come up with the final 14 in their last camp.