UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator meets Speaker

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

The United Nation’s Resident and Humanitarian Cordinator, Mr Edward Kallon has been charmed by Parliament’s legislative role after it passed several laws that include the Marriage Amendment Bill that will decriminalise HIV/AIDS infection.

This was said by Mr Kallon after paying a courtesy call to Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda.

Briefing journalists after meeting Adv Mudenda, Mr Kallon said he was impressed with milestones covered by Parliament in its legislative role.

He said he came to meet Adv Mudenda as part of familiarization efforts since he presented his credentials to President Mnangagwa last month.

“This has been a very constructive discussion with Honourable Speaker. As most of you are aware, I arrived in the country recently, presented my credentials to His Excellency the President and I am having meetings to have a better appreciation of the work and support that have been provided by the UN to Zimbabwe. Our discussions today acknowledged the long standing cooperation between the UN system and Parliament of Zimbabwe,” said Mr Kallon.

“Of critical importance to Zimbabwe in our discussions were some of the Bills that have been passed by Parliament, like the Marriage law, which we think is a very important Bill. I also want to take this opportunity to encourage Parliament to work on Bills like Child Justice Bill that is very critical.