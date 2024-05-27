UN complements Government’s drought relief programme

Joseph Madzimure Zimpapers Politics Hub

The United Nations has signed a US$429.3 million Drought Flash Appeal with the Zimbabwean Government for humanitarian partners to assist the people who are food insecure due to the El-Nino-induced drought



Speaking during the signing ceremony with the Minister of Local Government and Public Works Daniel Garwe in Harare this morning, United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Zimbabwe, Mr Edward Kallon said the appeal is meant to mobilise humanitarian action to complement the Government’s relief efforts.

“To respond to this situation, this Flash Appeal requires US$429.3 million for humanitarian partners to assist close to 3.1 million people.

“All efforts have been made to ensure that this appeal is prioritised and principled, and we are confident that the activities planned are the most urgently needed to deliver immediate relief to the people who need it the most,” he said.

In implementing this appeal, Mr Kallon said the Government, the UN and other humanitarian partners are committed to ensuring that the principles of impartiality, neutrality, independence, and humanity are fully respected.

“In issuing this appeal, we are conscious that humanitarian assistance is not a long-term solution to the recurrent climatic shocks that continue to increase in frequency and intensity in Zimbabwe and across the Southern Africa region.

“With the global climate crisis impacting Zimbabwe, intensive efforts are required to ensure that people across the country can withstand the growing climatic shocks, as well as to tackle inequality and poverty, as highlighted in the country’s National Resilience Strategy,” said Mr Kallon.