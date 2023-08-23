UN commends prevailing peace

Speaking at the Zimbabwe Peace Prayer meeting yesterday UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr Edward Kallon also commended religious leaders for praying for the nation to ensure that peace prevails.

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

THE United Nations has commended President Mnangagwa and other political parties for their persistent call for peace in the harmonised elections taking place today.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe Peace Prayer meeting yesterday UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr Edward Kallon also commended religious leaders for praying for the nation to ensure that peace prevails.

Mr Kallon said religious leaders were committed to deepening democracy and reinforcement to ensure that the elections are conducted in a peaceful and inclusive manner.

“On behalf of the United Nations, let me extend my appreciation to the religious leaders and representatives of various churches, whose role as the moral guidance and support to the citizens of Zimbabwe cannot be overemphasised,” he said.

“Committing the 2023 elections to the Almighty in the eve of the elections is very unique and significant. The Presence of His Excellency and the rest of the political party leadership here is a testimony of the importance you attach to peace and the importance of conducting ourselves with dignity, mutual respect, and tolerance throughout this electoral process.

“I commend Mr President and the rest of the political leaders’ persistent call for peace in this election. The presence of esteemed election observer missions from regional and international partners serves as a testament to the global importance of these elections.”

Mr Kallon said the observers’ impartial assessment will contribute significantly enhancing trust building and confidence in the electoral process.

“Let me use this occasion to appreciate all stakeholders in this election, the government, the political actors, the electoral commission and related institutions, the security forces, citizens, the media and partners for the relentless efforts put in place to ensure a successful and peaceful elections,” he said.

“My fervent appeal is that those who will emerge as winners should do so in magnanimity. Those who will not make it should display a spirit of fair play and restraint.

“Grievances or dissatisfaction with the outcome should be channelled peacefully through established mechanisms and courts of law. Let the overall winner in this election be Zimbabwe as a country.”