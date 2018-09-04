UN chief says world to benefit from China-Africa ties

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the opening ceremony of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) as special guest of the summit at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, September 3, 2018. - Xinhua

BEIJING. — United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday expounded the significance of China-Africa cooperation, saying it matters to the world.

“China and Africa can cooperate with peaceful, durable and equitable progress to benefit the whole humankind,” Guterres said at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

He praised China and Africa’s remarkable development and their successful partnership, evident in Africa’s participation in the Belt and Road Initiative, which could help Africa achieve the goals of Africa’s Agenda 2063.

Agenda 2063 is a strategic framework approved by the African Union in 2014 for inclusive growth and sustainable development for the continent over the next 50 years. It is in line with the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Guterres mentioned the benefits of China-Africa ties.

First, they lay the foundation for Africa’s progress, involving an inclusive type of cooperation and financial support.

Second, the relationship brings sustainable development to Africa, based on China’s commitment to and full respect for the continent.

Third, ties deepen South-South cooperation, which is increasingly important as a fundamental tool to help African countries benefit from China’s successful experience.

Fourth, ties promote sustainable fiscal policies, which is crucial to Africa’s financial sustainability.

Fifth, the partnership boosts efforts to fight climate change. He hailed China’s contributions to the UN in combating climate change and hopes that China and Africa could boost cooperation in this area.

“This summit exemplifies the win-win globalization that is necessary for the future world,” Guterres said. “The United Nations will continue to support China-Africa partnership and South-South cooperation so that all nations in Africa and beyond may enjoy sustainable and inclusive development.” – Xinhua